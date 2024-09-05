Doncaster Rovers injury latest as another defender added to treatment room with timeline given

Tom Nixon is expected to be on the sidelines for between three and six weeks. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers boss, has given a clearer update as to the injury suffered by defender Tom Nixon.

Nixon rejoined the club in the summer on a permanent basis from Hull City, after a loan spell in 2023-24.

But he suffered an ankle knock away at Everton last month in the Carabao Cup and has subsequently missed the last two matches, against Port Vale and Huddersfield.

McCann, speaking ahead of Saturday's home game with leaders Gillingham, says the 22-year-old is now on the sidelines until October at the earliest.

"Tom is going to be missing for a while," said the Northern Irishman. "We initially thought it was just a knock. He had a scan which we thought wasn't too bad but then after another look it turns out it's ligament damage in his ankle.

"It'll keep him out which is a blow for us because he was closing in on that position at right-back. We've just got to wait and see. He's on crutches and is seeing a consultant again in a week or two to see when he can get back running etc.

"We'll just play it by ear. Speaking to Dave (Rennie, head of medical) he says best case scenario three weeks (out), worst case six weeks (out). I guess it's anywhere inbetween those two."

Aside from Nixon, the only other injury absentees are fellow defenders James Maxwell and Richard Wood who are continuing to recover after each undergoing surgery.

McCann added: "We're looking to get James back out on the pitches in a week to ten days after he gets his follow-up appointment with the consultant. But he's pain-free.

"Woody came back into the building for the first time today. He's in a boot still and probably will be for the next four weeks and then he can crack on but he's ticking over in the gym."