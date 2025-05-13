Grant McCann sets clear deadline to Doncaster Rovers quartet mulling over new contract offers

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann says he has set a deadline of this coming Monday to his out-of-contract players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four players - Ian Lawlor, Tom Anderson, Bobby Faulkner and Billy Sharp - were offered extended terms at the end of the League Two title-winning campaign.

The quartet are weighing up their decisions but another player who is inside the final few weeks of his contract has already made his mind up. Joseph Olowu is set to depart Rovers after rejecting what McCann described as a "very good contract" offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regarding the four who are yet to come back with an answer, McCann said: "Ian, Tom and Billy we've offered new deals to. We'd like a decision on the offers we sent over to them by no later than Monday of next week.

Grant McCann.

"We'll give them a bit of time to mull over it and come back to us, but we'd love the three of them to stay because they're good characters and al had a massive part to play this season. So we'd love them to stay.

"We feel Bobby has a high ceiling, too. He had a really good loan at Buxton and provided he signs the new contract, he'll report back for pre-season. Then we'll see how he goes and see if we keep Bobby in and around us or do we loan him out to a higher division? It's a decision we need to make."