Grant McCann salutes 'eyes in the sky' as Doncaster Rovers prepare to poach League Two talent

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers manager, has paid tribute to his coaching and backroom staff.

Regulars in the Eco-Power Stadium's West Stand will notice the presence of either Lee Glover or James Coppinger at the back of the stand, alongside the club's analysts. As well as enjoying a better vantage point, they are handily placed to pore over replays, spot certain issues and relay it quickly to pitchside via regular discussions over headsets.

Assistant manager Cliff Byrne is often seen with his earpiece in, deep in discussions as he looks up towards the gantry. McCann has been waxing lyrical about the set-up around him - one that is set to increase its numbers next month.

"They're really important up there," McCann said of his 'eyes in the sky' on a matchday.

"Gloves or Copps is up there along with our analysts just seeing things that we probably don't see down at the ground level. It's really important for us.

"One of them will always be with us at the game, and more often than not the other will be out at another game. Every weekend we've got people at games.

"I have to say we've been really well-backed because there's not many clubs in League Two that have a manager, an assistant manager and then two extra coaches, which we've got in Lee Glover and Copps.

"We've got that plus a really good goalkeeping coach in Kyle (Letheren). The staff behind-the-scenes is also getting stronger all the time. There'll be a new sports scientist brought in in the next month or so that we've been able to recruit from another League Two team.

"The medical staff is getting stronger all the time, the analysis team the same. We're trying to be better all the time."