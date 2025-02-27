Grant McCann recalls Arsenal faux pas as he discusses Doncaster Rovers training ground plans

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann is pleased that plans to improve the club's training ground have moved a step closer.

Wednesday morning saw the club announce that planning permission has been granted for an extension of the existing building at Cantley Park, which will house a new gym and medical facility. The hope is that work will start in Spring and be completed within the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign.

"We identified it as an area of concern when we first came back to the club," McCann said. "What we're using at the present time isn't really fit for purpose. The medical part is okay but that building's been there a lot of years.

"It's not only us who use it; the rugby lads, our academy use it. For us to move forward together, we needed to try and do something with the facilities around the gym.

"It'll change our world really. We can bring players the training ground and not have to take them to the stadium. It'll give players space and also will keep them in and around the players a bit longer. We want to create that family experience for them."

The step-up in facilities led McCann to remember an embarrassing incident from early on in his coaching career, when a training ground faux pas saw him lose out a player from a top Premier League club.

"I brought the player in, he was at Arsenal at the time," McCann recalled. "Him and his agent were watching the training prior to signing. And then a ball came through a net and actually hit him on the chest!

"It had gone through the netting and struck him. Then him and his agent just walked off the training ground! It's little things like that - a hole in the net - that can just sway people. So we're always looking to raise standards, all the time."