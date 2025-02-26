Doncaster Rovers get green light to upgrade 'tired' facilities at Cantley Park training ground

Doncaster Rovers have been given the go-ahead for proposed upgrades to their Cantley Park training facility.

Wednesday morning saw the club announce that planning permission has been granted for an extension of the existing building which will house a new gym and medical facility. The club say that existing facilities housed in modular buildings will be "demolished and replaced by a new car parking area."

The work is expected to start in spring and be completed before the end of 2025. At the Meet the Owners event back in January, supporters were given more details surrounding the proposals with chief executive Gavin Baldwin saying: "The background was that Grant (McCann, manager), in a positive way, put myself and Terry (Bramall, owner) under pressure to improve the facilities at the training ground.

"The gym and medical facilities were tired, to put it mildly. But it can only happen with Terry (Bramall, owner). It's not just money, he puts far more in than that. You worry about conversations over money but it was probably the easiest conversation we've had. He saw it is an excellent investment. Without Terry this would not be happen and it's a significant change that is happening."

The evening also saw detailed sketches of the proposed new complex presented to the supporters in attendance.

Stuart Thacker, managing director of developers WorkBox Direct, said: "It's purpose-built. It's designed around the club. The training ground was inherited and needed to be adapted around. This is a chance to make it your own. The aim is to get the players in the new facility within the first month of next (2025-26) season."