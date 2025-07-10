Grant McCann puts rough timescale on Doncaster Rovers defender's return from injury

Grant McCann has provided a roadmap with regards Jay McGrath's return from injury.

The Doncaster Rovers centre-half underwent an operation on a niggling groin issue following the culmination of last season. The 22-year-old played a big role in Rovers landing the League Two title but has had to take a watching brief this summer as he continues his rehab.

He travelled with the squad to Spain last week but will not be risked in any of the friendlies between now and the start of the new campaign. McCann believes that the trip to Middlesbrough in the first round of the Carabao Cup - slated for Tuesday, August 12 - is a realistic return date for McGrath.

"He's good and he's back out on the pitches now, Jay, and is starting to move," McCann informed the Free Press.

Rovers chief Grant McCann, alongside new coach Barry Richardson.

"Hopefully we can get him back for the first game (Exeter) so we'll see. It just depends how quickly he recovers.

"He won't play in any of the friendlies and realistically I think the first game for Jay would be the Middlesbrough game. That's probably something for him to aim for because we don't want to rush him. You can see we've got some really good centre-backs here.

"Sean Grehan looked like a Rolls Royce in that second game at Alfreton - the other two (Matty Pearson and Connor O'Riordan) were good aswell! And then Will Flint who is more of a midfield player filled in as young Kasper (Williams) just felt his groin in Spain, hence why he was missing. We've got good options."