Grant McCann provides injury update on Doncaster Rovers quartet ahead of first friendly
Rovers travel to non-league Stamford for a match that will be played out in two 60-minute blocks. Having travelled back from their training camp in Portugal over the weekend, Rovers now embark on a seven-game run of warm-up matches, starting with a trip to the Zeeco Stadium.
Ahead of the clash, McCann says four of the squad are doubts.
"There's one or two little knocks and niggles," McCann told the club website before boarding the flight back to England. "Harry Clifton is just struggling a little bit with a sore calf so we'll see how he is when we get back.
"George Miller has a sore calf too. Ben Close has stepped up his rehab and Zain (Westbrooke) has missed one or two days.
"But apart from that we're in a good spot. There's real competition for places in this group and that's what we need."
Looking back on the Algarve trip as a whole, McCann says it has proved worthwhile.
He added: "I can't complain. The boys are in a really good place and we're all geared up for the games to come ahead.
"It was tough training in that heat but it was enjoyable. It's good to acclimatise to the heat. If you can do it in this kind of weather then you do it when it's grey and misty in Doncaster."
