Doncaster Rovers notebook - Rennie's impact, Belles return and Paul Green in the hotseat

A look at some of the bits and bobs surrounding Doncaster Rovers that might have gone under the radar.

Rennie's impact showing

The arrival of David Rennie late in 2023 as the club's new head of medical is finally paying dividends.

His impact was felt towards the end of last season as the club's rotten luck with injuries finally started to subside. And the hope is that with a full pre-season in which to work his magic, the squad will be more resilient and able to fight off potential injuries.

Grant McCann has regularly name-checked Rennie for his impact and judging by comments from players and other coaches this week in Portugal, the former Leicester City man's work is already clear to see.

McCann spoke earlier this week about the numbers posted being a vast improvement from 12 months ago. Coach Lee Glover concurred, saying: "You can see the improvements and some of the lads have come back really fit. They've obviously gone away in the summer and done their programmes and looked after themselves.

"Back in the day when I was starting, people would genuinely have a month off and eat what they like but players are far more professional now."

Belles back at Cantley

Rovers are returning from a week-long training camp in Portugal.

The Belles have been making big strides in recent weeks, with the club embarking on what it describes as a "new era".

An important part of that is their return to playing home games at the Eco-Power Stadium as they look to climb back up the leagues.

The players have now been enjoying the facilities at Cantley Park as they prepare for their opening pre-season game, against Derby on Sunday.

Boss Ciaran Toner said: "To be able to open up the performance facility at Cantley Park is great and it further signifies our intentions to create the best experience for the players. We are blessed to have great facilities at our disposal at both Cantley Park and the Eco-Power Stadium and that supports our overall development ecosystem throughout the age groups."

Rovers in action at Armthorpe

The first team's maiden friendly of pre-season comes on Tuesday night away at Stamford but those wanting a Saturday football fix can see a Rovers team in action locally.

Armthorpe Welfare will host a 'Rovers XI' at the Marra Falcons Stadium at 3pm. Tickets are priced £5 adults, £3 concessions. It's expected to be essentially Rovers' under-18s given the senior side are only just returning from their week-long camp in Portugal.

With Frank Sinclair having left his post earlier this month, former Rovers player Paul Green will take interim charge at Welfare.

Bogle moves on again

Former Rovers striker Omar Bogle is on the move again. The 30-year-old, who was at DN4 between January 2021 and January 2022, has signed terms with League Two rivals Crewe.

It follows his release from Newport this summer. Alexandra now become the 14th club Bogle has represented in his career.