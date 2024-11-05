Grant McCann outlines plan of action for returning Doncaster Rovers duo after forgettable loan spells

Grant McCann has laid out the initial plan for two returning Doncaster Rovers players.

Goalkeeper Louis Jones and defender Bobby Faulkner were both sent out on loan in the summer, each joining clubs in the League of Ireland. Jones signed for Waterford, with Faulkner making the short-term switch to Dundalk.

But neither loan stint worked out, with a scarcity of football enjoyed by each player. Jones made just six appearances for Waterford, who finished seventh in the ten-team division, with his last outing coming back in mid-September. He failed to keep a clean sheet across those outings, with a high-profile gaffe in one particular defeat.

As for Faulkner his stay with Dundalk was one he'll also want to forget. He struggled with injuries, made just four outings - the last of which came in September - and was part of a squad that was meekly relegated.

Bobby Faulkner's last appearance for Rovers came in October 2023.

The League of Ireland concluded last week and Faulkner and Jones will both now return to England, although they are unable to play for their parent club until January 1 at the earliest owing to the terms of their loan arrangements.

When asked by the Free Press what the plan is for the pair going forward, McCann put some meat on the bone.

"We're going to give them both a bit of time off," said McCann. "Bobby and Louis will probably each have a week or two off. It's just a bit of time to have with their family as they've both been away (from England).

"Bobby has been injured and Louis has not had the best of loans in the second half of the spell as he hasn't played. Sometimes it's good to spend a bit of time away and then come back in, ready and refreshed to go. So they'll have a couple of weeks off and then once they're back in we'll get them back up to speed again and see where we go in January."