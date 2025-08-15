Grant McCann on Wycombe test, Doncaster Rovers competition and transfer stance

Doncaster Rovers welcome Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday looking to continue their superb winning run.

Rovers have won all three games this season, putting together back-to-back League One victories before an eye-catching trouncing of Middlesbrough last time out in the Carabao Cup.

Added to the four straight successes at the back-end of the title-winning campaign in 2024-25 it makes Grant McCann's side the most in-form team in the country (along with Premier League side Aston Villa).

Whilst Rovers enjoyed plenty of plaudits after their Riverside win - achieved despite McCann changing his entire starting XI - the Northern Irishman insists they can't afford to rest on their laurels and that he's wary of a Wycombe backlash after they lost their first two league matches.

"We enjoyed it the other night but we've moved on quickly," he said on Friday lunchtime. "As a player you want to try and bottle that and do it again. But our focus has been on nothing but Wycombe solely since then.

"We're looking forward to Saturday's game against a team that has really good individuals and it'll be a difficult game. They've got some very good players but are in to a new way of playing which takes time. We know they had a really good season last year, just missing out in the play-offs so they'll be looking to go one better. This is another good barometer for where we are."

Tuesday's win in the North-east only re-emphasised to McCann the strength of depth his squad possesses. It means his position in terms of further incomings remains relatively unchanged.

But what about the chances of more players being allowed to leave?

"We've not been pulling anybody in and telling them to get themselves away," he replied. "I'm not under pressure to let anybody leave. But don't get me wrong, if I get any inkling of someone is getting grumpy or showing signs of not being focused on what we're trying to do then by all means I will speak to them but at this moment in time everyone's on board."

McCann's squad is running at almost full health for tomorrow, with full-back Jamie Sterry the only absentee as he recovers from an operation to correct a nasty facial injury sustained on the first day of the season. When he does return, the vice-captain will need to don a face mask for protection.

Confirming Sterry is back in the building, McCann added: "He's got a nasty black eye but the swelling is getting better every day. A timescale (for returning to playing) is difficult. We'll hopefully get him on the pitches next week and then see how he gets on with the face mask and see if he's comfortable and take it from there."