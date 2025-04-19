Grant McCann on why Doncaster Rovers' influential pair missed out against Tranmere Rovers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers will give as much time as possible to two players ahead of their Easter Monday game with Colchester United.

Grant McCann's side put in a superb performance on Good Friday, seeing off lowly Tranmere 3-0 thanks to a Luke Molyneux hat-trick. The victory in Birkenhead, combined with favourable results elsewhere, means Rovers enter Monday's game sitting second in the division with just three games left.

There are continued doubts however over defender Jay McGrath and striker Joe Ironside. Both players sat out the Tranmere game as they continue to work their way back from knocks. Each player received an injection during the week in a bid to get to the bottom of their respective issues.

"It was just a little bit too soon today," McCann told the Free Press post-match at Tranmere.

"They both came with us and were in the hotel. But I can't really say a yes or no in terms of Monday (v Colchester). But what I will say is that they are feeling better each day."

The duo's availability would be a big boost to McCann as they look to move a step closer to League One.

Rovers will definitely be without captain Richard Wood (ankle), fellow centre-half Joseph Olowu (thigh) and Billy Sharp (suspension) for the game with Danny Cowley's play-off chasing side.