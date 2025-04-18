'Star quality', 'Class act' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from superb Tranmere win

It was a sloppy opening from Grant McCann's side but Molyneux ensured they awoke from their slumber with a fortuitous in-swinging free-kick that sailed straight into the net. That gave them confidence against plucky but limited opponents who saw their manager Andy Crosby sent to the stands by referee Scott Tallis towards the end of a largely forgettable first half.

It got better for the visitors just after the restart when they were awarded only a second penalty of the season when Rob Street was clattered into by goalkeeper Luke McGee; Molyneux making no mistake from the spot.

That two-goal buffer, combined with results elsewhere in the division, had the packed away end in high spirits and it got even better when Molyneux tapped in gleefully after a sweeping counter-attack for his first hat-trick in Rovers colours. On a day when other results also went for them, this could prove to be a turning point in the race for promotion.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players in Birkenhead:

Ted Sharman-Lowe 7 Nothing to do whatsoever in terms of shots first half. Alert to keep out Norman and Hendry efforts second half for a welcome clean sheet.

Jamie Sterry 8 Marshalled the dangerous Patrick with a minimal of fuss and so impressive with his nifty touches and passes going forward. A vital cog in the Rovers machine.

Tom Anderson 7 Tidy and functional in most things he had to do, albeit against a limited Tranmere attack.