Grant McCann on the 'massive gamble' that almost paid off for Doncaster Rovers

Grant McCann has shown on more than one occasion this season that he's willing to roll the dice to get a result.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Against Crewe on Saturday, his side were trailing 1-0 when just after the hour mark the Rovers chief used four substitutes all at once.

With a quarter of the game still remaining, it was seen by many as a bold move - especially considering that they had already made a change at half-time, meaning no further alterations would be allowed if the visitors were to suffer an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He looked to his bench and summoned Ethan Ennis, Billy Sharp, Joe Sbarra and Patrick Kelly.

And he was pleased with the quartet's impact. Indeed, McCann was adamant the latter two should have had penalties awarded for fouls on them in the Crewe box towards the end of the game.

When asked by the Free Press if he considered the tactic to be risky, he replied: "Yeah, it was a gamble. A massive gamble.

"But we did it because we wanted to try and win this game. I thought once we got the first goal, I thought we may have got the second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We made changes and I felt once we made those four changes we were more positive. We had two wingers at wing-back rather than full-backs. I felt the game was there for us to win it."

Ethan Ennis was one of four Rovers subs made by Grant McCann all at once.

Arguably the best chance fell to on-loan Manchester United man Ennis, who saw a curling shot beat the Crewe goalkeeper but then dramatically deflect onto the post via the outstretched foot of a defender.

McCann added: "Ethan looked positive when he came on, which was good. There was a couple of bits of pieces where he maybe showed an over-eagerness to try and pull something off. But when he came inside on his left we all thought 'goal'. It was some block by them."