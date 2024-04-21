Grant McCann on Doncaster Rovers pep talk, play-off chase and touchline ban

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manager Grant McCann spoke with the media post-match. Here's a transcript of the conversation:

You've seen a lot in your time in football but where does that rank?

"Yeah it's right up there. I said to the boys at half-time that out of all the wins we've had, this would be the best one all season if we could come back.

"The first half we weren't good enough. We actually played into what Barrow wanted us to do. We didn't commit and the message this week was about committing people. They were difficult to break down. The first half they punished us because we were loose and kept passing backwards. At half-time the message was we were doing the opposite to what we've worked on all week. It could have gone either way because I wasn't nice with them at half-time and that's probably the first time I've had to do that in probably 15/16 games. That's a testament to the character and desire in the changing room. Once we got the penalty, I had a feeling we could win the game. I felt the subs and change of shape helped too."

Where does that half-time team talk sit then ?

"It's nothing to do with my team talk really. It's about the boys delivering on the pitch, simple as that. They had to go and put what we said onto the pitch. To come back like we did, we were in total control and didn't give Barrow a sniff at all second half.

"Whereas in the first half Robbie Gotts was causing us problems. Their whole midfield was causing us problems with loads of energy in there. But second half I felt we got on top of that. Once we made the changes, we went for it really. We'd nothing to lose. That's the way we've approached every game so there was no point sitting and waiting and hoping for an equaliser. It was about getting the boys on the pitch that can do something."

Grant McCann has steered Rovers to a superb nine wins on the spin. Pic: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

What did you make to the subs?

"They made a huge impact when they came on. Kyle Hurst was outstanding. Tommy Rowe puts the ball in for Biggo, who scores when he comes on. Tom Anderson was like a marauding (Paolo) Maldini on the left-hand side - it was great to see.

"The boys who haven't been in the team in this run have been training so well. Today we saw the quality of them all. It was a massive team effort today. It's huge for everybody."

What were your emotions when Biggins scores the third?

"Brilliant. I ran down the touchline and unfortunately I was booked and so I think I'm suspended now which is gutting but sometimes you hope the fourth official will let you off. I did ask but they have a job to do so I understand. I know our fans ran onto the pitch (after goal) but their (Barrow) whole bench ran onto the pitch. If anything happened to their goalkeeper then I apologise from our football club because that's not what we've about."

That performance was almost like a metaphor for the season - nowhere at the start and then burst into life second half?

"I've said it before, it's a 46-game season. People like to throw statements out at you the first half of the season but ultimately it's where you finish. That's the be-all and end-all. I've said that all along. For us we just move onto the next one, that's it. Colchester on Tuesday."

Was the change in personnel and tactics pre-planned?

"Me and Cliff spoke about it and we were actually going to make the change prior to the penalty incident, such as if there wasn't an injection of tempo at half-time. It was nothing against the lads who came off. It was more a shape change. I think building with a three gave Barrow a problem second half, in one-versus-one situations against their wing-backs. Haks (Adelakun) actually scored just before his actual goal. Our analysts shouted down it was onside so I was wondering would that cost us but we're really pleased it didn't."

Nine wins in a row - wow

"We've certainly got momentum and there's real belief. I can see it in their eyes.

"I've been in many changing rooms, over 400 games as a manager and I've seen teams go the opposite way after things I've said at half-time. I was worried about that and I know Cliff was but inside me I could see the hunger that they wanted to come back. Sometimes you can see a side when they think they're beat. I didn't see that."

What did you make of the support today?

