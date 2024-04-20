Joe Ironside celebrates his penalty to start the superb comeback by Grant McCann's side.Joe Ironside celebrates his penalty to start the superb comeback by Grant McCann's side.
'Asbolute whirlwind', 'coolest man in ground' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from stunning Barrow comeback

Doncaster Rovers simply do not know when they are beaten.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 20th Apr 2024, 17:28 BST

Grant McCann’s side were 2-0 down at half-time at home to Barrow this afternoon. But they mounted the most improbable of comebacks to ultimately win 4-2.

Joe Ironside’s brace of goals sandwiched strikes from Hakeeb Adelakun and Harrison Biggins. Rovers notched four times in just over half an hour as they moved level on points with seventh-placed Crawley.

Here’s how we rated the players in today’s incredible game:

Didn't really stand a chance with either Barrow goal and in truth wasn't really tested that much afterwards.

1. Thimothee Lo-Lutala 6

Didn't really stand a chance with either Barrow goal and in truth wasn't really tested that much afterwards. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Will be disappointed the opener came from down his side. Looked decent enough going forward before a change of formation saw him withdrawn.

2. Jamie Sterry 6

Will be disappointed the opener came from down his side. Looked decent enough going forward before a change of formation saw him withdrawn. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Kept up his consistent performances of recent weeks and chipped in with mammoth eight clearances.

3. Joseph Olowu 7

Kept up his consistent performances of recent weeks and chipped in with mammoth eight clearances. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Shackled Barrow's forwards sufficiently second half to weather the storm.

4. Richard Wood 7

Shackled Barrow's forwards sufficiently second half to weather the storm. Photo: HOWARD ROE

