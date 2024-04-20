Grant McCann’s side were 2-0 down at half-time at home to Barrow this afternoon. But they mounted the most improbable of comebacks to ultimately win 4-2.

Joe Ironside’s brace of goals sandwiched strikes from Hakeeb Adelakun and Harrison Biggins. Rovers notched four times in just over half an hour as they moved level on points with seventh-placed Crawley.

Here’s how we rated the players in today’s incredible game:

1 . Thimothee Lo-Lutala 6 Didn't really stand a chance with either Barrow goal and in truth wasn't really tested that much afterwards. Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales

2 . Jamie Sterry 6 Will be disappointed the opener came from down his side. Looked decent enough going forward before a change of formation saw him withdrawn. Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales

3 . Joseph Olowu 7 Kept up his consistent performances of recent weeks and chipped in with mammoth eight clearances. Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales