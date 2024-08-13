Grant McCann makes squad strength admission after Doncaster Rovers' win at Salford City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grant McCann says Doncaster Rovers' Carabao Cup win at Salford City has re-emphasised his belief in the strength of his squad.

McCann made ten alterations from the starting XI that saw off Accrington Stanley three days prior in their league opener. Only goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe kept his place, with the entire outfield changed.

One of those, Billy Sharp, opened the scoring at the Peninsula Stadium with a typically potent finish before substitute Luke Molyneux added gloss to the scoreline in stoppage time.

For McCann, the performance - in which they limited Salford to precious little in terms of goalscoring chances - hammered home just how strong his squad is.

Rovers chief Grant McCann acknowledges the travelling supporters at Salford. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

"Regardless of the way this game went tonight, I've got massive confidence in all of the players," he told the media post-match. "It's pleasing because they're all fighting, they're together and they're all working.

"They know that only 11 can start the game but the boys who came off the bench on Saturday (against Accrington) helped us win the game and the boys who came off tonight have helped us tonight, so that's going to be so important for us whoever we play.

"It's never easy here in Salford on a wet Tuesday night but it was a good performance from us. We had to be good on second balls. The first two games we've come up against teams that play a bit longer.

"We had to pick up second balls and it was a really good goal from Billy. We had to defend set-plays because Salford are a really big team. I was pleased to get the second goal right at the end too, to win the game. I don't think our goalkeeper had too much to do or many saves to make which is really pleasing."

Rovers will discover their second round opponents when the draw is made on Wednesday night.