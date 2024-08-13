Doncaster Rovers seal Carabao Cup progression on a soggy night in Salford
Billy Sharp struck early and sub Luke Molyneux notched in stoppage time for the visitors. Grant McCann's side will discover their round two opponents on Wednesday night when the draw takes place.
A typical Salford welcome awaited Rovers, with heavy rain in the North-West making the playing surface at the Peninsula Stadium zippy and fast. That probably contributed to a sloppy start from both teams but it was ultimately Rovers, who changed their entire outfield side from the season-opening win over Accrington Stanley, who made the breakthrough on 21 minutes.
And it was thanks to a textbook bit of centre-forward play from Sharp. The veteran received Zain Westbrooke's pass midway inside the Salford half, made a beeline for the box and held off a couple of Salford defenders before firing home his second in as many games.
It was a typical Sharp finish, one that he's built a career on. But instead of serving as the foundation for more chances, it was Salford who rallied and proceeded to pepper Rovers' box with a series of set-pieces.
Luckily, the new-look backline were equal to most things that came their way with Ephraim Yeboah doing his bit defensively and clearing a header off the line. And when they weren't able to get a block in, Salford's profligacy in front of goal let them off the hook.
The second half was shorn of many chances but Rovers had the better ones. Jordan Gibson had only been on the field a matter of minutes when he hit a tame shot straight at Salford stopper Matt Young.
He then teed up Sharp after a great change of pace but despite a fine finish the offside flag was quickly raised. Salford did their best to rally but Molyneux’s close-range strike killed the contest completely and booked a second round spot for McCann’s men – much to the delight of the travelling near-500 Rovers supporters.
Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Nixon, Olowu, McGrath, Senior, Kelly (Broadbent 68), Westbrooke (Bailey 61), Clifton, Yeboah (Gibson 70), Sharp (Ironside 77), Sbarra (Molyneux 70).
Subs not used: Oram, Sterry, Anderson, Hurst.
Attendance: 1,328 (492 away).
