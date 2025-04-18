Grant McCann lauds 'phenomenal' Luke Molyneux as Doncaster Rovers turn screw in promotion race

Luke Molyneux celebrates his treble. Pic: Howard Roe.

Grant McCann was gushing with praise for Doncaster Rovers' match-winner Luke Molyneux after his star-studded performance in the win at Tranmere Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Molyneux was the match-winner in Birkenhead, netting all three goals for his first career hat-trick. His first was an inswinging free-kick, his second a penalty and his third a tap-in after a super-quick counter. That took his tally to 18 in the league for the season.

"He's the best player in the league in his position," McCann said post-match at Prenton Park. "Mols is phenomenal. I'm pleased for him getting his first career hat-trick in the EFL. He's a threat every time he gets the ball. He loves contributing and he's doing it very well for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like my wide forwards to run in behind and I'm always on at them. It took Mols a wee bit of time (to understand that) but he knows where to be now and it's just repetition and he's benefitting from that."

This win, courtesy of a controlled and professional performance, saw Rovers move up to second on a day when virtually all the results elsewhere went their way.

After Bradford and Notts County drew on Friday, leaders Port Vale slipped up at Carlisle whilst flagging Walsall also dropped points against Harrogate.

McCann added: "I thought it was a really good away performance. It was three really good goals from Luke, a clean sheet and a good performance so I can't complain. It had everything. There was spells where we had to dig in. In this league you have to be good at all elements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can't just be a passing team, you can't just be a long ball team. You have to have a bit of everything and I felt today we did."

Rovers are at home to Colchester on Easter Monday as they look to take a firm grip on an automatic spot.