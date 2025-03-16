Grant McCann hopeful for good news on Doncaster Rovers injury front after quartet miss out again

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann is hopeful that as many as four defenders will be back in contention for his team when they resume league duties later this month.

Saturday saw Rovers play out a 1-1 draw away at Crewe Alexandra, having had to come from behind after a poor first half. International call-ups have meant their proposed fixture at Salford next weekend is off - with a new date yet to be arranged. That means McCann's side are not in action again until March 29, at home to lowly Carlisle United.

For the second game running, the quartet of Jamie Sterry (back), James Maxwell (toe), Joseph Olowu (thigh) and Jay McGrath (groin) were missing from the matchday squad at Gresty Road.

"It gives us a chance to get those four boys ready," McCann said of the impending break. "It would be nigh-on impossible for any team, particularly in League Two, to go into a game without seven players. Today we had no defenders on the bench.

"I'd imagine everyone will be fit and available for the next game, all being well and with no injuries in training or anything like that. It gives Dave (Rennie) and the medical team the chance to get our back four back and hopefully we'll be stronger then for Carlisle."

One positive on Saturday was a first start in seven months for club captain Richard Wood. He lasted 64 minutes after finally putting his ankle troubles behind him, and he earned praise from his manager: "Woody was always going to play 60, 70 minutes.

"He was excellent and it was good to have him back. He was fine and good in the game. He stepped in a couple of times first half. Second half we had to be careful because we don't want to lose him again but it was nice to have him back."