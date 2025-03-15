'Fed off scraps', 'Made an impact' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from draw with Crewe

They posted a poor first half showing, having gone behind early on but recovered sufficiently to earn a share of the spoils.
Rovers failed to deal with an early free-kick that was sent to the back-post and Connor O'Riordan bundled in after slipshod defending from the visitors.
Shortly after Rovers were indebted to goalkeeper Ted Sharman-Lowe after a terrific stop to deny Kane Hemmings' close-range header.
The rest of the half saw Grant McCann's men toil to no avail and another couple of smart saves from Sharman-Lowe ensured it was only a 1-0 deficit at the interval.
The second half didn't see a vast improvement and McCann made four substitutions at once, just after the hour mark. And not long after they finally drew level. A Luke Molyneux corner was met by a booming header from Owen Bailey to restore parity.
Crewe had the better of the chances to pinch all the points before Rovers saw a penalty appeal involving sub Joe Sbarra waved away.
Here's how we rated the Rovers players: