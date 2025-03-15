Picture Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet League 2; Season 24/25 Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers 015/03/2025; 12.30; The Mornflake Stadium. Owen Bailey scores Rovers equaliser.placeholder image
Picture Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet League 2; Season 24/25 Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers 015/03/2025; 12.30; The Mornflake Stadium. Owen Bailey scores Rovers equaliser.

'Fed off scraps', 'Made an impact' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from draw with Crewe

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 15th Mar 2025, 14:32 BST
Doncaster Rovers played out a 1-1 draw with promotion rivals Crewe Alexandra on Saturday lunchtime.

They posted a poor first half showing, having gone behind early on but recovered sufficiently to earn a share of the spoils.

Rovers failed to deal with an early free-kick that was sent to the back-post and Connor O'Riordan bundled in after slipshod defending from the visitors.

Shortly after Rovers were indebted to goalkeeper Ted Sharman-Lowe after a terrific stop to deny Kane Hemmings' close-range header.

The rest of the half saw Grant McCann's men toil to no avail and another couple of smart saves from Sharman-Lowe ensured it was only a 1-0 deficit at the interval.

The second half didn't see a vast improvement and McCann made four substitutions at once, just after the hour mark. And not long after they finally drew level. A Luke Molyneux corner was met by a booming header from Owen Bailey to restore parity.

Crewe had the better of the chances to pinch all the points before Rovers saw a penalty appeal involving sub Joe Sbarra waved away.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players:

Looked to dither for the opener. Redeemed himself after that though, with a terrific save to keep out Hemmings' header just after as well as other important blocks and stops throughout the second period.

1. Ted Sharman-Lowe 6

Looked to dither for the opener. Redeemed himself after that though, with a terrific save to keep out Hemmings' header just after as well as other important blocks and stops throughout the second period. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

A problematic afternoon down the right flank as he once again filled in at right-back. Hooked midway through the second half as one of four changes.

2. Tom Nixon 5

A problematic afternoon down the right flank as he once again filled in at right-back. Hooked midway through the second half as one of four changes. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

First start in seven months for the skipper. Important moments where he calmed nerves and showed his nous.

3. Richard Wood 6

First start in seven months for the skipper. Important moments where he calmed nerves and showed his nous. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Some really clumsy moments which Crewe's nippy midifielders and forwards took advantage of. Did at least chip in with most number of clearances.

4. Tom Anderson 5

Some really clumsy moments which Crewe's nippy midifielders and forwards took advantage of. Did at least chip in with most number of clearances. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

