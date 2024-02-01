Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That's the hope and belief of his manager Grant McCann after the long-serving attacker made a big stride forward in his return from an injury sustained early on in the campaign.

The 31-year-old made only his fourth outing of the season when he was summoned from the bench for Tuesday's EFL Trophy tie at Bradford City. He replaced the injured Luke Molyneux and made a positive impression during his 54 minutes of action.

Taylor, in his fifth season at the Eco-Power Stadium, will now be hoping to have a clean run of game time as Rovers look to move up the table and away from danger in the coming months.

"It's great to see Tayls back," McCann told the Free Press. "It was always in our minds to give him some minutes at Bradford. He's only just come back from injury so we have to be careful with him. But it's pleasing to see him back and he's got loads of energy, as we saw the other night, and he'll just get better and better.

"We have to be careful with him, as I say, because he has been out for a long time. We'll manage him and hopefully get him out there. He's a voice in the changing room because of his experience and he's got abit about him.