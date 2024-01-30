News you can trust since 1925
Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers LIVE - Updates from EFL Trophy quarter-final tie

Join us for live coverage of Rovers’ Bristol Street Motors Trophy quarter-final clash against their Yorkshire rivals.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 30th Jan 2024, 17:23 GMT
Grant McCann’s side are on the road at Valley Parade tonight. Stay tuned below for regular updates and reaction throughout the night.

Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

19:58 GMT

Save!

Bradford get in down Rovers' left and get a shot away but Jones does well to push it behind for a corner.

19:55 GMT

Chances

Bradford threaten multiple times but Rovers players put in a great few blocks in quick succession, with Wood, Close and Maxwell all charging down efforts.

19:52 GMT

Lull

Understandably, after a fairly fast start, play has become bitty. Plenty of wasted passes and balls going straight out for throw-ins these last few minutes.

19:48 GMT

Bright opening

As mentioned, Rovers will be happy with the start. Almost 20 played and it's been an entertaining contest.

19:43 GMT

Shot

Young shoots from outside the box but Jones holds on to it at the second attempt.

19:41 GMT

Chance

Great bit of link-up between Carty and Ironside with the latter whipping in a cross that finds Molyneux who glances a header over.

19:39 GMT

Much better

Already, this is a much livelier start for Rovers. Plenty of purpose which was lacking last Saturday.

19:35 GMT

Encouraging

Bailey sprays a lovely ball out to Sterry who controls nicely and wins a corner. Maxwell then diverts a chance at goal from the resulting corner.

19:33 GMT

Chance

Ironside glances a header just wide of goal after a flick-on from a corner.

19:32 GMT

Early chance

City fashion the first chance with a snapshot that Louis Jones is right behind.

