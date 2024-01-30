Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers LIVE - Updates from EFL Trophy quarter-final tie
and live on Freeview channel 276
Grant McCann’s side are on the road at Valley Parade tonight. Stay tuned below for regular updates and reaction throughout the night.
Save!
Bradford get in down Rovers' left and get a shot away but Jones does well to push it behind for a corner.
Chances
Bradford threaten multiple times but Rovers players put in a great few blocks in quick succession, with Wood, Close and Maxwell all charging down efforts.
Lull
Understandably, after a fairly fast start, play has become bitty. Plenty of wasted passes and balls going straight out for throw-ins these last few minutes.
Bright opening
As mentioned, Rovers will be happy with the start. Almost 20 played and it's been an entertaining contest.
Shot
Young shoots from outside the box but Jones holds on to it at the second attempt.
Chance
Great bit of link-up between Carty and Ironside with the latter whipping in a cross that finds Molyneux who glances a header over.
Much better
Already, this is a much livelier start for Rovers. Plenty of purpose which was lacking last Saturday.
Encouraging
Bailey sprays a lovely ball out to Sterry who controls nicely and wins a corner. Maxwell then diverts a chance at goal from the resulting corner.
Chance
Ironside glances a header just wide of goal after a flick-on from a corner.
Early chance
City fashion the first chance with a snapshot that Louis Jones is right behind.