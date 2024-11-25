Grant McCann gives insight into Doncaster Rovers duo's Manchester United experience

Sam Straughan-Brown.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has given an update on young duo Sam Straughan-Brown and Kasper Williams after their week-long stay at Manchester United.

The young duo sampled life at United in a week-long stay as part of an arrangement that saw two youngsters - Finley McAllister and Malachi Sharpe - make the opposite switch and spend a portion of time under McCann at Rovers.

"We had really good feedback on both of them," McCann told the Free Press. "Travis (Binnion, United's under-21s lead coach) spoke to Cliff (Byrne, assistant) and said he was impressed by both the lads. What it did was give both Sam and Kasper a different perspective on what it's like if you get your head down, work hard and get to that level.

"Obviously, everybody wants to be at that level don't they? Lee Glover went up and met them and they're walking around the place and bumping into Bruno Fernandes and stuff like that. It was great for them but they're back here now.

"They need to start getting back to winning ways with the under-18s but hopefully they've both got a really good future ahead of them."

McCann also gave an insight into the feedback Rovers got from McAllister and Sharpe after their experience in South Yorkshire.

"It was interesting speaking to the two boys before they left and seeing where they think they're at in terms of their progression," he added.

"But also we got some little insight into (how it works at) Man United. They really enjoyed it and couldn't have been more thankful about coming into training with us. The next step in their development is a loan and hopefully this does us no harm in the future because there's quite a few clubs that want to do this arrangement with us.

"So I think it's a bonus for us to have that sort of connection."