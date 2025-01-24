Grant McCann discusses Doncaster Rovers defender's contract as he makes exit stance clear

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plenty of Doncaster Rovers stars have entered the final few months of their contracts, but for one player it is a far more pressing concern.

Josh Emmanuel arrived at Rovers once the season had already started, signing what was described as a "short-term" contract. Since then he has made just a handful of appearances, the last of which came on Boxing Day at Walsall. It has prompted many to question what the future holds for the former Hull City man, especially with fellow right-backs Jamie Sterry and Tom Nixon both fully fit.

Manager Grant McCann has now revealed that Emmanuel is essentially on a month-to-month deal and that he will not stand in his way if a more permanent offer comes in elsewhere.

"Josh has been on a month-to-month contract since he came here," he told the Free Press. "We've played it like that really because what we didn't want to do is tie him down to a longer-term contract here because we feel we've got two really good right-backs in Jamie and Tom.

"The conversation with Josh was 'let's first of all get you up to speed' and that didn't take too long. And then it was about keeping him fit and ready for either if we needed him or if another club comes in for him. So the agreement we've got with Josh is that if a club comes in with a more permanent contract, then we ain't going to stand in his way.

"But Josh is still here and is training every single day. If we can help him find a permanent deal, great. But in the meantime he can help us."

When asked about his future back in mid-December, Emmanuel said: “It's just a case of seeing how it goes. I'm enjoying it so far and I'm grateful to the fans and the lads for how they've taken to me. It's about me keeping working and staying ready."