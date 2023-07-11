Grant McCann delivers his verdict on Doncaster Rovers’ win over Boston United

Doncaster's Joe Ironside celebrates his first goal against Boston United.

Rovers scored three times in the first 45 minutes at the Jakemans Community Stadium to make it two wins from their first two pre-season games.

“We were excellent first half," said McCann, who once again fielded a different side in either half.

"I thought we were very good after the initial 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My only criticism really is I thought we could have had seven or eight by the time we got in.

"But to score three goals, and three really good goals at that, I was pleased.”

Keaton Ward opened the scoring for Boston before Joe Ironside equalised from close range with his first Rovers goal.

Tommy Rowe’s deflected strike from distance put the visitors in front and Ironside doubled his tally with another finish from inside the box as Rovers grew increasingly dominant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The introduction of a more youthful Doncaster side for the second half proved to be a leveller and the hosts deservedly pulled a goal back through Michael Gyasi’s late penalty after edging the second period.

McCann insisted it wasn’t too early to read into performances and said: “For players this is an opportunity to shine. Every performance for them and us matters.

"I said to the lads at half time ‘if we’re in a League Two game and we’re 3-1 up at half time and coming in kicking ourselves that it’s not six or seven that can sometimes come back and bite you’.”

Much of Doncaster’s creativity in the first period came from wide areas with Kyle Hurst, James Maxwell and Jamie Sterry all catching the eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trialist Deji Sotona also caused problems for Boston’s defence with his pace and direct running, while Luke Molyneux was the liveliest of the second-half substitutes.

McCann added: "All four of them showed that quality and that pace needed to play in this system.”

Former Scunthorpe stopper Rory Watson was also named as a trialist on the bench, having most recently played for Wrexham.