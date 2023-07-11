Forward Sotona, 20, started for Doncaster in their friendly at Boston United on Tuesday.

Rovers also included ex-Scunthorpe United goalkeeper Rory Watson as a trialist in their matchday squad amid an injury to Louis Jones.

Sotona, a Republic of Ireland youth international, spent four years with Manchester United from 2016 to 2020 but left the club after rejecting a three-year contract.

Deji Sotona.

He later joined French side Nice, then managed by Patrick Vieira, before moving back to England in January to sign for Burnley after a season-long loan at SPL side Kilmarnock was cut short.

Sotona made two appearances in the Scottish top flight, both of them as a substitute.

He also spent time on loan at Brentford B and left the Clarets earlier this summer.

