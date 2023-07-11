Doncaster Rovers take former Manchester United, Nice and Burnley youngster Deji Sotona on trial
Forward Sotona, 20, started for Doncaster in their friendly at Boston United on Tuesday.
Rovers also included ex-Scunthorpe United goalkeeper Rory Watson as a trialist in their matchday squad amid an injury to Louis Jones.
Sotona, a Republic of Ireland youth international, spent four years with Manchester United from 2016 to 2020 but left the club after rejecting a three-year contract.
He later joined French side Nice, then managed by Patrick Vieira, before moving back to England in January to sign for Burnley after a season-long loan at SPL side Kilmarnock was cut short.
Sotona made two appearances in the Scottish top flight, both of them as a substitute.
He also spent time on loan at Brentford B and left the Clarets earlier this summer.
Watson most recently played for Wrexham, having previously represented Scunthorpe on more than 100 occasions.