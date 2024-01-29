Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For Doncaster Rovers it has been a busy month with five new players arriving so far. Four of those signings have been loan arrangements with Jay McGrath signing on a permanent basis.

One area of the team that some supporters have queried is the goalkeeping department. Boss Grant McCann confirmed to the Free Press last week that Ian Lawlor is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing a hip operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I don't think we'll see him again until next season," McCann said of the former Manchester City stopper following last weekend's heavy home defeat to Stockport County. He's had an operation on his hip. Maybe if we're lucky we'll get him back (before end of season)."

When asked to clarify whether that means he'll be dipping his toe into the market for goalkeeping cover McCann appeared to rule out such a move.

"We're fine," he added. "Louis Jones is a really good young goalkeeper. What I don't want to do is stop his development. It's important that he continues to play and do well.

"I think he's been really good this season. I know goalkeepers always get looked at (after a big loss) but we're a team so we score together and we concede together."