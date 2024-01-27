Watch more of our videos on Shots!

County were out of the blocks quickly and barely two minutes were on the clock when Paddy Madden nodded home from a corner. That would be the theme of the day with Rovers simply unable to deal aerially with County.

They doubled the lead on 11 minutes when Connor Lemonhaigh-Evans drove into the area and saw his vicious cross-shot headed into his own net by Rovers man Owen Bailey.

Rovers were shell-shocked and tried to rally but once again inept defending from set-pieces cost them dear and Stockport grabbed a third when Lemonhaigh-Evans nodded home from another corner.

Doncaster Rovers had a day to forget against Stockport County (Pic: Howard Roe/AHPIX Ltd).

Despite four half-time changes by Grant McCann, the visitors were celebrating a fourth less than a minute after the restart. Madden was again on the scoresheet, again thanks to a header from close-range.

It then became 5-0 when Tanto Olaofe nodded home a diving header. That led to an exodus of home fans but the ones who stayed did have a little something to cheer when sub Harrison Biggins poked home from close range.

Here, we dish out the ratings to the Rovers players on what proved to be a day to forget...

Louis Jones 4

Was called into action early doors when he made a fine, instinctive save. Pulled off more important saves throughout, to limit the damage as best he could. Powerless for most of the goals, although could have perhaps have done better for the fourth.

Tom Nixon 4

Struggled against a wily operator in Nick Powell and was caught out of position plenty of times.

Joseph Olowu 3

Was ran ragged and struggled all afternoon. Aerially he was dominated by Stockport’s bullish frontline.

Jay McGrath 3

A tough afternoon for the youngster. Couldn’t get to grips with the lively County forwards. Picked up a yellow card first half.

Tommy Rowe 3

Deployed at left-back and survived the half-time cull, somewhat surprisingly. Stockport found so much joy down his side, with their fifth goal a particularly poor one.

Ben Close 4

Pretty anonymous in the middle of the park. Has most number of touches but couldn’t influence the game in any meaningful way.

Matthew Craig 4

Tough outing for the Tottenham loanee. One of four hooked at the interval after he made just ten touches (lowest of any home player).

Owen Bailey 4

Put through his own net for the second goal. One of few players to threaten the Stockport goal, sending a first half header wide.

Luke Molyneux 3

Hardly had a sniff going forward and couldn’t conjure up anything. Was hooked at the break.

Joe Ironside 3

Another who barely had a sniff before being taken off at half-time.

Kyle Hurst 5

Brought in for his first league start in a month. Looked lively in patches and perhaps considered himself unlucky to be taken off for the second half.

Substitutes:

Hakeeb Adelakun (For Hurst, 46) 5

Connor Carty (For Molyneux, 46) 4

Harrison Biggins (For Craig, 46) 5

Notched the scantest of consolations.

Billy Waters (For Ironside, 46) 4

James Maxwell (For Rowe, 73) 4