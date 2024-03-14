Grant McCann confirms double Doncaster Rovers injury blow for Swindon Town clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Top scorer Joe Ironside and loan midfielder Matty Craig both went off at half-time during last weekend's home victory over Crewe Alexandra. In the immediate aftermath of that game, which extended their fine run to just one defeat in eight, McCann suggested the pair's early withdrawals were due to "stiffness and soreness".

But speaking ahead of the long weekend trip to Wiltshire, the Rovers' chief said the aforementioned pair will definitely be out.

McCann said: "They're going to take a little bit longer. They won't make the weekend's game. It's about not taking a risk on them so they end up missing more games. Saturday's game comes a little bit too soon for them, as would have last Tuesday (Colchester, postponed game) so the good thing is they're missing one game and not two. They should both be back the early part of next week, hopefully Tuesday, and then be back for the Forest Green game (March 23)."

Joe Ironside (fourth from right) and Matty Craig (second from right) will both miss Swindon. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

He also delivered a word of caution over James Maxwell, who was another player to be subbed off in the first half last time out.

On his chances for Saturday, McCann said: "James is touch and go for the weekend so we'll give him the best chance to be available because he's been in very good form."

There was better news on fellow full-back Jamie Sterry however, who has trained on the grass and stands a good chance of involvement at the County Ground.

Tuesday's clash with Colchester was rained off but thankfully the news was relayed in good enough time so that McCann and his squad hadn't set off.

The 43-year-old added: "It was important to get the call before the team coach left so credit to Colchester for that. We're thankful we didn't need to travel and waste any time. We managed to get some work into the players and freshen people up.