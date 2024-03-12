Grant McCann makes admission that Doncaster Rovers supporters will love
The Rovers chief is in his second spell at the club, having returned last summer. This season has so far failed to live up to the high expectations many had. Although the team are in a fine run of form, they are well short of the promotion picture with just ten games left to run.
But when asked by the Free Press about what the bigger picture looks like, McCann was adamant he and assistant Cliff Byrne are in it for the long haul.
"One of the big reasons why myself and Cliff wanted to come back was because we see this as a chance to try and build this club back towards where we feel it belongs, which is in the Championship.
"Things don't sometimes happen the way you want them to and sometimes you have to re-find what you want and look at how you can get there. We want to improve all the time.
"I'm here because I want to try and get to that level. First things first, it's about trying to get out of League Two which is very difficult but hopefully over the next year or so we can do that. We just want to make the place somewhere people want to come and play and learn and develop. And hopefully in that time we can improve as a club and move through the leagues. That's our real focus, to make sure we're successful."