Grant McCann makes admission that Doncaster Rovers supporters will love

Rovers' chief Grant McCann. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

The Rovers chief is in his second spell at the club, having returned last summer. This season has so far failed to live up to the high expectations many had. Although the team are in a fine run of form, they are well short of the promotion picture with just ten games left to run.

But when asked by the Free Press about what the bigger picture looks like, McCann was adamant he and assistant Cliff Byrne are in it for the long haul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"One of the big reasons why myself and Cliff wanted to come back was because we see this as a chance to try and build this club back towards where we feel it belongs, which is in the Championship.

"Things don't sometimes happen the way you want them to and sometimes you have to re-find what you want and look at how you can get there. We want to improve all the time.