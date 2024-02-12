Grant McCann bemoans 'silly rule' that prevented Doncaster Rovers loan move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The young striker is highly-rated by Grant McCann and the senior coaching staff. He's made a clutch of appearances this season but there was recent talk of a loan switch to try and get more minutes in senior football under his belt.

A proposed temporary move to Northern Irish side Linfield fell through due to red tape, after Goodman had spent a brief period on loan earlier in the campaign at Gainsborough. It means if he is to be loaned out again it will have to be to another non-league side in England. Whilst McCann was upset that Goodman missed out on what he says would have been a positive loan at Linfield, he says there's also a chance he could stay put and be part of the Rovers' squad for the League Two run-in.

"I think we'll keep Jack in with us for the time being," McCann told the Free Press. "It would have been ideal to let Jack go out but we may keep him with us unless it's an opportunity we can't turn down or it's really good for him.

Doncaster's Jack Goodman. (Picture by Rachel Hailstone/AHPIX.com;Football)

"It's not that we need to let him out - it's more for the boy. He needs football and he's been around the squad and I'm sure he'll be in and around there. He trains really well every day and it's important he gets first-team football.

"He had a sample of it but then we had to recall him after injury. He's improving and he's still only 18 which I think people seem to forget. He could play for the under-18s still, if we wanted to do so. But he's a young boy with lots of potential and it's about getting some football for him but making sure we pick the right moment."

Referring to the collapse of the Linfield loan, McCann added: "I was more disappointed for him because I know how good a loan it would have been. It's a bit of a silly rule really.

"It's a bit strange he can go and play for another club over here but can't go on an international transfer. You can sort of see why but I do believe they probably need to look at this because I believe it's stopping young players' development to be honest. Maybe it's something the EFL or whoever decides these laws needs to look at.