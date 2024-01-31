Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 18-year-old is highly-rated by the coaching staff at Rovers. He's made a clutch of appearances this term having made his breakthrough at just 16.

Manager Grant McCann revealed last week how a number of clubs in England and other parts of the UK and Ireland had registered an interest after he was made available for loan.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that Goodman was on the verge of a move to Linfield, managed by McCann's former Northern Ireland colleague David Healy. But speaking to the Free Press, McCann says the move has now fallen through over red tape.

"It was actually rubber-stamped and ready to go," McCann said after his side's 1-0 loss at Bradford last night in the EFL Trophy. "David Healy messaged me and got in touch and I thought it'd be a really good move for him but unfortunately he's been done by the registration rule of playing for three clubs in a year.

"We didn't realise it was going to be an issue because he'd play just once for Gainsborough (Trinity, on loan earlier in season). Now, we could loan him to a National League team over here but if we were to loan him to the Northern Irish league then this rule comes in because it's an international transfer. It's a bit sad really for Jack because that would have been a really good move for him. But it is what it is. We are in a rush to find a club for him but it's got to be the right club and I felt it would have been a really good move for him.

"David's an ex-teammate of mine and he'd have got loads of game time in a team top of the league and going for the title and cups. It would have been a tremendous experience for Jack but it wasn't to be."