Grant McCann backs Doncaster Rovers to keep improving ahead of Wrexham trip

Rovers remain winless in League Two but it was a point gained at the weekend after Tommy Rowe’s first-half dismissal left them in the lurch.

They battled to a 0-0 draw against the EFL’s joint-highest scorers to earn their first clean sheet of the season in eight attempts and a standing ovation from their home support at the final whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster had been in control for most of the opening 45 minutes and had their moments after the break despite being a man down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers defender Tom Anderson wins a header in the second half against Swindon Town.

"There were some really good performances again, said McCann. “Really good performances throughout the team.

"They had a real commitment about them in the second half.

"If I had a little gripe I felt we could have been even more adventurous in the second half, even with ten men.

"But that's probably me thinking about the game a little bit too deeply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We respect the point. It's a good point against a team that's scored a lot of goals and has started the season well."

While Rovers remain rooted to the bottom of the Football League and are already ten points off the automatic promotion places, McCann insisted there will be plenty of twists and turns to come ahead of this weekend’s trip to Hollywood-backed Wrexham, who are hot favourites to go up.

"I think this league is wide open personally,” he said.

“People will look at the league and go 'they will be up there, they will be up there'. It's not that simple.

"Every week you see results that surprise you a little bit. It's early in the season and people are still finding their feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's a lot of teams that will get better, for sure, and I think we are one of them."

The Doncaster boss called for more of the same from his improving side, who would upset the script if they could get their first league win of the season in north Wales.

"The last three performances, although we haven't won, have been really good," said McCann.