Ten-man Doncaster Rovers keep free-scoring Swindon Town at bay despite questionable refereeing display
Rovers battled to a 0-0 draw at the Eco-Power Stadium after losing Tommy Rowe to a straight red card for a high tackle at the end of the first half.
Mr Duckworth issued nine yellow cards in total, including one to Doncaster boss Grant McCann, and also appeared to book Swindon striker Charlie Austin twice.
Swindon's Twitter account reported a booking in either half for Austin.
The first caution was officially given to his teammate Saidou Khan despite Austin appearing to protest the decision, which many in the stands also believed to have been awarded against him.
There was little sign of a hangover from the hosts following the high of Wednesday's Carabao Cup display against Everton and they controlled the opening stages.
Zain Westbrooke could have opened the scoring after 17 minutes when played through on goal but his shot was held by Swindon keeper Murphy Mahoney.
Doncaster were given a scare at the other end when Dan Kemp charged down Jack Senior’s clearance and almost caught Ian Lawlor off his line.
Barely a minute later Charlie Austin flashed a header wide.
The best chances were falling to Rovers though and Rowe skimmed the crossbar just after the half-hour mark.
While the game petered out in an attacking sense as half-time approached, a flurry of yellows from Duckworth set the scene for what was to come.
Duckworth gave Rowe his marching orders on the stroke of half time after a high tackle on Khan.
There were no protests from the experienced midfielder but it left McCann fuming and threatened to undo a solid first-half from his side, with the boss reprimanded for his reaction.
Duckworth is new to the EFL this season and averaged more than six bookings in his first three games.
He showed no sign of slowing down as four players found themselves in breach of the league's new rules in the first half.
A further five players were booked after the restart.
It was attack vs defence at the start of the second half with several Doncaster players making blocks to keep Swindon at bay and Lawlor saving down low from Austin.
Doncaster weren't content to sit back though and brilliant individual work from Joe Ironside saw him turn his marker and rifle a shot towards goal, which was beaten away by Mahoney.
Westbrooke then fired a half-volley wide on the hour mark as the home support rallied behind their team.
Swindon continued to pose plenty of danger themselves after scoring 15 goals in their first four games, including six against Crawley last time out.
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy was inches away from connecting with Jake Young's 72nd minute cross after he got the better of Owen Bailey.
Austin then sent another header just wide from close range with Lawlor beaten.
But Rovers continued to hold their own in the closing stages and enjoyed spells in Swindon's half as the clock ticked.
Their wait for a first league win goes on, but this was definitely a point gained after they battled against the tide.
A chorus of boos met Duckworth as he left the pitch at full time.