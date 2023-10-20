Grant McCann apologises after red card in Doncaster Rovers’ win at Tranmere Rovers
McCann was given his marching orders by referee Ben Speedie at the end of the first half after he stopped Tranmere from taking a quick throw-in when the ball came to him in the dugout.
He was forced to watch the rest of the match indoors and will now likely serve another touchline ban for the infringement.
McCann’s sending off meant he was not allowed to conduct his usual post-match interview, with Doncaster assistant Cliff Byrne deputising in his place.
Byrne said: "It’s a new one to me, a new one to us as a staff.
"He’s fully apologised and appreciates the support the fans have given us as a staff and as a team.
"He just deviated where the ball went and it’s an instant red card. I had a chat with the referee and he was very empathetic but he said ‘the rule is the rule’.”
Doncaster were 1-0 up at the time of McCann’s dismissal thanks to Harrison Biggins’ third goal of the season.
They coped just fine in his absence and doubled their lead through Mo Faal just shy of the hour mark.
Connor Jennings pulled a goal back for the hosts but they couldn’t capitalise on that lifeline and Doncaster held on relatively comfortably to secure back-to-back wins.
Byrne said he was “very pleased” with the result, which moved Rovers within five points of the League Two play-off places, adding: “Any away win in this league is always pleasing.
"It’s a difficult place to come. Nigel (Adkins) got a really strong response from his players with his substitutions and the impact they were trying to make.
"We are really pleased to come away with three points, the boys were magnificent.”
Rovers had 15 players unavailable due to injury ahead of kick-off and lost defender Joseph Olowu to a leg injury in the warm-up.
Midfielder Ben Close was also taken off in the second half due to fatigue.
On Olowu, Byrne said: “It was just a little bit of a niggle he didn’t feel he could push through.
"He’s made a wise decision today to pull back. Hopefully that will be good enough for him to be available on Tuesday (against Salford).