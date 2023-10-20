Doncaster Rovers survive late fightback and Storm Babet to beat Tranmere Rovers

Doncaster Rovers continued their upward trajectory in League Two with a 2-1 win at Tranmere Rovers.

Doncaster survived a late fightback from the hosts after taking a two-goal lead through Harrison Biggins and Mo Faal, with Connor Jennings responding in the 70th minute to give his side hope.

But Grant McCann's side closed out the game relatively comfortably to move within five points of the play-offs after their second straight win.

The relentless rain caused by Storm Babet did little to dampen the contest which started fast with chances at either end.

Harrison Biggins celebrates his goal with Zain Westbooke.

Ben Close fired over from close range after just two minutes when Joe Ironside found him with a low cross.

Tranmere responded quickly and Owen Bailey made a goal-saving clearance to cut out Harvey Saunders’ cross.

Doncaster's hearts were in their mouths moments later when goalkeeper Louis Jones slipped as he received a back-pass.

But he recovered just in time to clear with a Tranmere player about to charge him down.

Tranmere have collected all of their points at Prenton Park this term but despite their positive start Doncaster grabbed the lead.

Biggins swept home from eight yards out after meeting Zain Westbrooke’s 27th-minute cutback from the byline following a brilliant pass from Close to create the chance.

Close almost doubled Doncaster's advantage from a counter-attack just after the restart.

The ball was again cut back from the byline but his time the effort was blocked.

Doncaster sensed their opportunity as they upped the tempo and poured forward, prompting boos from the home stands with their side hanging on.

That kicked the hosts into life again and they came within inches of equalising when Saunders met a free-kick delivery with a downward header, only for Jones to produce a stunning save on the line.

Grant McCann became the pantomime villain on the stroke of half time when he saw red for stopping Tranmere from taking a quick attacking throw.

Doncaster were quick to re-establish control after the break, much to the frustration of the home fans.

Veteran stopper Joe Murphy - a former teammate of McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrne - needed two attempts to gather a 20-yard free-kick from Biggins.

Molynuex, who was enjoying plenty of joy out wide, then saw a goalbound shot blocked after performing his signature move of cutting inside and picking his spot.

Faal made it 2-0 after robbing Tranmere's last man of the ball and dinking it over Murphy.

The travelling fans unveiled a flag of Faal's home country - The Gambia - as they celebrated his fifth goal of what is turning into a very productive loan spell for the West Brom youngster.

The game had reached a lull until Tranmere captain Jennings pulled a goal back with twenty minutes to go.

Jennings beat Jones with a low shot from the edge of the box to give his team, and the atmosphere, a shot in the arm.

The decibel levels shot up as Tranmere piled on the pressure, with Jennings blazing over after some desperate Doncaster defending.

Tom Nixon then cut out another dangerous delivery as the hosts continued their search for an equaliser.

Doncaster regained their composure, however, and held out relatively comfortably to move up four places in the table.

Doncaster: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, George Broadbent, Owen Bailey, Tom Nixon, Luke Molyneux, Harrison Biggins, Ben Close (Jack Degruchy, 85), Zain Westbrooke, Mo Faal, Joe Ironside

Subs: Ian Lawlor, Sam Straughan-Brown, Deji Sotona, Tavonga Kuleya, Jack Goodman, Will Flint

Tranmere: Joe Murphy, Lee O’Connor, Jordan Turnbull, Kieron Morris (Paul Lewis, 62), Regan Hendry, Josh Hawkes (Charlie Jolley, 62), Kristian Dennis (Rob Apter, 62), Connor Jennings, Harvey Saunders, Joe Yarney, Connor Wood