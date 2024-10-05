'Goosebumps' - Jordan Gibson on new Doncaster Rovers chant that debuted in Grimsby Town win
Grant McCann's side were 3-0 up against Grimsby Town, who were down to ten men by the time the half-time oranges were being served up.
The 1,169 supporters housed in the Osmond End had another 45 minutes to watch what ultimately became a procession and they did so by serenading their players with one chant in particular being belted out repeatedly.
Bruce Springsteen's' "Dancing in the Dark" won a new legion of fans in the summer thanks to England supporters bending the lyrics to accommodate praise for Phil Foden. And Rovers' lot gave it their own twist on Saturday with two-goal hero Jordan Gibson the subject of their adulation.
It earned repeated choruses as it filled the Lincolnshire air constantly throughout the cakewalk of a second half, and at full-time.
Gibson, who arguably put in his best showing since arriving at the club, was clearly taken aback by it all.
"It gave me goosebumps to be honest. It's the first time anyone's made a song for me," he told the Free Press post-match.
"It was really nice and I do really appreciate it. It felt like they were singing it the whole second half! As a player it gives you a lift. I didn't expect it but I hope to hear more of it. After the last few weeks, not being myself and not putting in great performances, to hear that today is a massive boost and gives me confidence. Hopefully I can repay that."
You get the feeling a few jukeboxes in Doncaster centre tonight will be belting out the tune in homage.
