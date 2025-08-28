Grant McCann's side welcome Rotherham to the Eco-Power this Saturday.

Doncaster Rovers are preparing to turn their attentions back to league duties, with a derby against Rotherham United on the cards this Saturday.

Midweek saw Grant McCann's men advance into the third round of the Carabao Cup after a gritty win over Accrington Stanley. They were rewarded handsomely for that triumph with a trip to Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur awaiting them next month.

Whilst many supporters will quite rightly be looking forward to that challenge - and chiefly the matter of trying to ensure they get a ticket for a glamour away tie - the bread and butter of League One is the focus of McCann for the foreseeable.

Midfielder Robbie Gotts sat out the last two games for Rovers but speaking to the Free Press, his manager has delivered a positive update as he confirmed no surgery will be required on a thigh-related issue.

"It's a tear where Robbie just over-stretched in the middle of the pitch at Huddersfield trying to close the ball down and block a pass," he said.

"We don't know how long it'll be because we don't know how quick a healer Robbie is as we don't know him too well in that regard.

"But he's in the best care here and we'll give him the best chance to get back."

Additionally, McCann will be sweating on Luke Molyneux's availability for Saturday's game. The star man came on as a second half substitute at the Wham Stadium but was only on the pitch for seven minutes after being clattered by Stanley's Josh Woods. That was the game's turning point with Woods shown a second yellow card for the foul and Rovers scoring twice in quick succession not long after.

Speaking post-match at Accrington, McCann confirmed it was Molyneux's ankle that was affected in the challenge.

"It was a nasty tackle," McCann said. "I'm not one for getting players sent off but it was probably a red on its own - I know he got two yellows. His ankle's not looking too good but we've got the best physio in the land (Dave Rennie) so I'm sure he'll get him patched up for the weekend. It's a wee bit swollen but we'll let it settle down and see how he is Saturday."