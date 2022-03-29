'Going down with a whimper' - Watch our sports writer's verdict as Doncaster Rovers turn attention to Wycombe Wanderers trip

Five games without a win. Four games without a goal. One shot on target in the defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Boss Gary McSheffrey must find a way of jolting his team back to life for this weekend’s trip to play-off chasing Wycombe Wanderers.

But how does he do that? How would you do it?

Jordy Hiwula in action against Charlton.

Watch sports writer Paul Goodwin deliver his video verdict above.