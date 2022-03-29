'Going down with a whimper' - Watch our sports writer's verdict as Doncaster Rovers turn attention to Wycombe Wanderers trip
Doncaster Rovers, as it stands, are going down with a whimper.
By Sportsdesk
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 9:01 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 9:09 pm
Five games without a win. Four games without a goal. One shot on target in the defeat to Charlton Athletic.
Boss Gary McSheffrey must find a way of jolting his team back to life for this weekend’s trip to play-off chasing Wycombe Wanderers.
But how does he do that? How would you do it?
Watch sports writer Paul Goodwin deliver his video verdict above.
