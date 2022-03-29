'Going down with a whimper' - Watch our sports writer's verdict as Doncaster Rovers turn attention to Wycombe Wanderers trip

Doncaster Rovers, as it stands, are going down with a whimper.

By Sportsdesk
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 9:01 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 9:09 pm

Five games without a win. Four games without a goal. One shot on target in the defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Boss Gary McSheffrey must find a way of jolting his team back to life for this weekend’s trip to play-off chasing Wycombe Wanderers.

But how does he do that? How would you do it?

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jordy Hiwula in action against Charlton.

Watch sports writer Paul Goodwin deliver his video verdict above.

Follow @FreePressRovers on Twitter for the latest Rovers updates.

Doncaster Rovers' League One position based ONLY on games since Gary McSheffrey took charge

This is what Gary McSheffrey thinks Doncaster Rovers need from last six games to avoid relegation

Wycombe WanderersCharlton AthleticTwitterLeague One