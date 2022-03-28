Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey

Doncaster Rovers' League One position based ONLY on games since Gary McSheffrey took charge

Gary McSheffrey has been in charge for 21 games - so how have Doncaster Rovers fared in comparison to their league rivals in that period?

By Paul Goodwin
Monday, 28th March 2022, 3:22 pm

Rovers have won five games under their current boss and remain four points adrift of safety in League One.

They have six games left to save themselves from relegation to League Two.

We’ve taken a closer look at what the league table would look like based just on the games since McSheffrey took charge of Rovers on December 2 following the sacking of Richie Wellens – and it makes for interesting reading.

We have therefore included the games which McSheffrey was interim manager, before he was later confirmed as Wellens’ permanent successor, in these numbers.

1. Rotherham United

P20 Pts42

Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales

2. MK Dons

P20 Pts 42

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Wigan Athletic

P19 Pts41

Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales

4. Plymouth Argyle

P20 Pts38

Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
League OneRichie WellensLeague Two
Next Page
Page 1 of 6