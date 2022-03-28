Doncaster Rovers' League One position based ONLY on games since Gary McSheffrey took charge

Rovers have won five games under their current boss and remain four points adrift of safety in League One.

They have six games left to save themselves from relegation to League Two.

We’ve taken a closer look at what the league table would look like based just on the games since McSheffrey took charge of Rovers on December 2 following the sacking of Richie Wellens – and it makes for interesting reading.

We have therefore included the games which McSheffrey was interim manager, before he was later confirmed as Wellens’ permanent successor, in these numbers.

1. Rotherham United P20 Pts42 Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

2. MK Dons P20 Pts 42 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Wigan Athletic P19 Pts41 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

4. Plymouth Argyle P20 Pts38 Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales