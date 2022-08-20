Gary McSheffrey’s assessment of Doncaster Rovers’ 2-1 win over Salford City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two fine strikes from the 20-year-old winger either side of half time helped Doncaster come from behind to beat the Class of ‘92-backed Ammies 2-1 and pick up their third league win in as many games at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The result moves McSheffrey’s side up to fifth in the early season table and extends their unbeaten start to life back in League Two to five games.

Doncaster's Kyle Hurst celebrates his equaliser in the first half.

On Hurst, who penned a two-year deal with Rovers following a successful trial during pre-season, McSheffrey said: “I’m delighted for Hursty. He’s exciting, he’s a good player.

"His end product’s not been great for the start of the season but he drifts past players, he can carry the ball well. I just questioned once he gets one he’ll be fine and I think that was the case.

"His finish for the second effort was superb, it was like the shackles were off.”

Former Birmingham City youngster Hurst hauled Doncaster level in first-half stoppage time when his cross-cum-shot dipped Salford keeper Tom King and landed in the far corner of the net.

He then produced another excellent finish after 63 minutes when played through on goal by Lee Tomlin.

On the team’s performance McSheffrey added: “We had to do a lot of adapting today, a lot of things got thrown on us.

"We rode our luck at the end when they hit the post but I think we earned it.”

Doncaster lost Tom Anderson, Kyle Knoyle and Adam Long to injury during the match.

An off-colour start from the home side saw Salford take the lead through Brandon Asante after just 10 minutes before Rovers’ improved as the first half wore on.

McSheffrey said: “We started the game awful. We can’t start games of football like that, three or four were way off it. They had too much for us for a 20-minute spell.

"You have to take your hats off to them.