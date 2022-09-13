Football at all levels was called off last weekend as mark of respect following the death of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

Gary McSheffrey’s side had been due to travel to the North East to take on Hartlepool in front of a sold-out away end, with 694 Rovers fans set to make the journey to cheer on their team.

Doncaster Rovers players applaud former manager Sammy Chung ahead of kick-off against Mansfield Town.

Work to rearrange the match is now under way.

McSheffrey said: “We are having a meeting this afternoon (Monday) and looking at some options.

“There’s a few Tuesday evening options in the next couple of months.”

He added: “There’s a Tuesday at the end of this month and a couple in the next month.

"It will be in the next couple of months, that’s for sure.”

Both Rovers and Hartlepool have a free midweek slot following their respective games on Saturday, 24 September.

But rearranging to the week commencing 26 September could be complicated by Pools’ game against Mansfield Town scheduled for the Friday evening, which would leave them with a three-day turnaround.

The only free midweek slot for both clubs next month is during the week commencing 3 October.

That would mean Rovers having to play eight times over a 28-day period, however.

Hartlepool would also need to fulfil the same number of fixtures over 29 days.

Neither side has a midweek game scheduled in November as things stand.