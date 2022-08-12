Gary McSheffrey plays down transfer interest in Doncaster Rovers’ fringe players

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers are likely to have to offload some players if they want to bring in more new additions, aside from development loans, before the transfer window closes on September 1.

McSheffrey has made ten signings so far this summer, with two – Jordy Hiwula and Joe Dodoo – moving in the opposite direction.

Asked if there had been any further interest in those not currently in the first-team picture, McSheffrey said: "Maybe one or two calls, but nothing concrete that’s worth even considering yet.”

He added: “We’re still debating on one or two of our younger players maybe going out to get game experience, but at the minute we’ve need a couple of them to come on and make a bit of an impact.

"We won’t rush into it and leave ourselves short.”

Young defender Bobby Faulkner has been earmarked for a loan move to aid his development, but that plan has been put on hold with Tom Anderson and Ollie Younger both out.

"We see him as good cover,” McSheffrey said of the 17-year-old, who made his professional debut in last weekend’s win over Sutton United.

"We’ll see how the next week or so goes.”

The Rovers boss continued: "We hope to have a couple back in that time and we’ll see where they’re at.