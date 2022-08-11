Doncaster Rovers’ injury update as Joe Olowu likely to miss AFC Wimbledon trip

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central defender Olowu has started all three of Rovers’ matches this season but limped off after 30 minutes in Tuesday’s 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Lincoln City.

He was set for a scan on his groin on Thursday, having complained of a strain before his withdrawal against the Imps.

Joseph Olowu.

McSheffrey said: “His strength is down a little bit on it, so the physio felt it was serious enough to have a scan on.

"We’ll hopefully get some information on that this this evening.”

Asked if that rules him out for the Dons clash, McSheffrey said: “I would imagine so.”

Miller and Rowe combined for Doncaster’s late equaliser against Sutton United last weekend but both missed the Lincoln match as a precaution.

The former, who scored his first goal for the club in that fixture, has some swelling on his knee after a collision.

"Rowey has trained fully today, George has been on the grass with the fitness coach.

"Hopefully they come through tomorrow and they should be OK.”

Olowu could be replaced by Tom Anderson on Saturday.

The defender, who made his long-awaited return to action against Bradford City on the opening day, missed the Sutton game due to personal reasons but trained with his teammates on Thursday.

“He looked himself,” said McSheffrey.

"It’s another step in the right direction for him. Tom is an experienced player.

"With his experience, sometimes you can chuck players in and not be fully up to speed with match fitness, but your experience in the game sees you through things.

"We have got options in that department to come in and replace Joseph.”

Doncaster have no fresh injury concerns, nor are any of those players still out expected to be back this week.

McSheffrey added: “(Ben) Close joined in with the squad today, which was good news. He looked good.

"(Luke) Molyneux trained with the lads today. Tayls (Jon Taylor) is doing his rehab, as well as Aidy Barlow, they’re stepping it up daily with the fitness coach and physio.