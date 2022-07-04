Gary McSheffrey outlines how he wants Doncaster Rovers to play next season

The Rovers chief previously admitted last term’s style of play had ‘not been great’ at times as he took a pragmatic approach to trying to pick up points during a relegation scrap.

But next term could be easier on the eye for supporters.

Gary McSheffrey wants Doncaster Rovers to entertain next season.

“If we have all the games on our terms you want to get the ball down and play,” said McSheffrey, who has won six of his 24 matches since taking charge.

"We want to be expansive, we want to be entertaining, but ultimately we know we need to adapt to win as well.”

McSheffrey spent the bulk of his playing days in the Championship but earned two promotions from the fourth tier in the latter part of his career.

The first of which came with Scunthorpe United in the 2013/14 season, followed by another with Doncaster under Darren Ferguson in 2016/17.

Former Coventry and Birmingham forward McSheffrey – a veteran of six promotions as a player – also had spells with Chesterfield and Grimsby Town in League Two.

"A lot of teams go into this division thinking they’re just going to play, play, play and get a rude awakening,” he added.

"We know at times it’s going to be a physical battle, we need to roll our sleeves up, we need to mix it.