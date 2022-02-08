Gary McSheffrey on self-belief and excitement in the Doncaster Rovers camp

Rovers celebrate Reo Griffiths' goal at Sunderland

And he believes the squad is excited about tackling the challenge ahead of them.

The Rovers boss says the eight new signings made in January have provided a timely lift for the whole group as they battle for survival, while improved performances and the wins at MK Dons and Sunderland have only added to the increased positivity in the camp.

“I think the players that have played the majority of the season, and some of them have performed consistently well, I think they needed a lift of an injection of quality, freshness, youth, self-belief in players,” he told the Free Press.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think it’s coming out now in some of them that have played the whole season.

“They do seem to have a good self belief.

“It’s a good environment at the training ground. The lads all get on well, they train properly and they want to work hard for each other and work properly.

“If you get the good habits right then you start to earn your luck and results start taking care of themselves if you tick the right boxes off the pitch with your preparation in the way the staff work, the work ethic of the players, everyone being a collective.

“You start to see that on the pitch and I think we have one.”

*