Gary McSheffrey has made this request to fans as Doncaster Rovers face relegation to League Two

The 39-year-old rookie boss has been unable to prevent Rovers’ slide into League Two since taking over from Richie Wellens in December.

But he is confident he is the right man to get the club on an upward trajectory again.

"I just feel I am,” explained McSheffrey, prior to Saturday’s 2-0 win over Burton Albion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary McSheffrey

“I feel that I know the type of player that needs to come into the building.

“I know the way that I want to play with the squad that I’d like.

“And I think we’ve got a good core group of players already signed for next season that will be good in League Two.

“I think whatever happens we’ll be good enough to bounce back.

“All I’d say is I’d like to be judged this time next year.”

Rovers, having played 19 games, were second bottom in League One and six points from safety when McSheffrey replaced Wellens at the helm.

Saturday’s victory over Burton gave McSheffrey his seventh win out of 26 games in charge.

Rovers’ performances have picked up over the last few weeks, coinciding with the return to fitness of experienced midfielders John Bostock and Adam Clayton, but relegation will be confirmed this week.

They remain second bottom in the table, three points adrift of safety, but their vastly inferior goal difference means they are doomed to the drop.

Speaking after Saturday’s victory over Burton, McSheffrey said: “It’s just important we finish the season as best we can and keep this momentum going and give the fans something to be optimistic about coming back to this stadium next year.

“I think they can probably see how we want to play with the performance level of late.”

McSheffrey signed eight players during his first transfer window as boss. Clayton, Jonathan Mitchell, Ollie Younger, Kieran Agard and Reo Griffiths joined on permanent deals, while Ben Jackson, Josh Martin and Mipo Odubeko arrived on loan.