Gary McSheffrey discusses his style of play as Doncaster Rovers manager

‘McSheffrey-ball’ was a phrase coined in a light-hearted context by some Rovers fans after Tuesday’s win over Stockport County, which was comfortably the best performance of the season to date.

But hold your horses.

"It’s hard to even say what a Gary McSheffrey-style is at the minute because my upbringing as a coach so far has been the underdog and trying not to get beat,” he admits.

"I have not gone into many games as a coach or manager at this football club – even going back to doing the under-23s for some big games and the under-18s – being the favourite, bar probably the Sutton United game.

"Even the other night Stockport were the favourite. To go into every game as the underdog, it’s hard to implement an expansive, exciting style of play because ultimately you might lose games.”

The McSheffrey revolution may be yet to come to fruition from a footballing perspective, but there has been a significant shift in character and mindset which looks to be paying off.

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey.

Much of that can be traced back to classroom work at Cantley Park, rather than endless drills on the training pitches.

"There’s been a big emphasis on shifting the mentality to a winning one and trying to keep the momentum of how we finished last season.

"We did put a lot of work in over the summer into the structure, into the spirit, into the game management side of things.

"Luckily some of the signings were with us from day one of pre-season, so they got the messages early.”

Performances haven’t always been great in the absence of some key players, but Rovers have eight points on the board thanks to four injury-time goals and another after 87 minutes.

"People might think your are lucky with late goals but we have done it consistently, now it’s that belief to go to the end.

"You do score late goals if you are relentless.”

Fans are beginning to sense a change, too, it seems.

McSheffrey adds: “There’s definitely a better feel about the place.

"The crowd was bouncing the other night, the fans were brilliant. Everyone was buzzing.”