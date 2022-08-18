Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Close has not played for Doncaster Rovers since November due to an IT band problem which required surgery, while an ankle injury restricted Taylor to just three games last term before he suffered a thigh strain during pre-season.

Both players are expected to play a big part for Rovers this season, if they can stay fit.

Jon Taylor in action for Doncaster Rovers against Bolton Wanderers in November 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McSheffrey said: “They will need a couple of weeks, a couple of reserve games that we will get arranged.

"We’d like to see them maybe contribute and make an appearance in the Papa John’s at the end of the month.”

Doncaster begin the group stage of the competition at home to Newcastle United’s under-21s on Tuesday, 29 August.

McSheffrey added: "The last thing we want them to do is for them to get something again and be out.

"Jon will be training with the squad next week, but it’s just about building him up and putting him in at the right time.”

Aidan Barlow is several weeks behind Close and Taylor in his rehabilitation, his boss said.

McSheffrey added: "With Aidy’s hamstring it was classed as a Grade C (tear), so there’s slightly more chance of it recurring if it’s not healed properly.

"Aidy will probably be a couple of weeks behind them.

"Although he’s doing exactly the same on the grass, you have to be a little bit more cautious with the potential of it re-tearing.”

Rovers have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s visit of early league leaders Salford City to the Eco-Power Stadium.

The Class of ‘92-backed Ammies are managed by McSheffrey’s former Coventry City teammate Neil Wood and also remain unbeaten in League Two, having won three of their first four matches.

Winger Luke Molyneux made his Doncaster debut off the bench against Stockport on Tuesday and is in contention to start this weekend after a lively 30-minute cameo.

McSheffrey said: “He’s good enough to come in and start – and probably fit enough to get through.

"It gives us good selection problems now.”