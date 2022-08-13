Gary McSheffrey delivered this verdict following Doncaster Rovers' late show at AFC Wimbledon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers came from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw at the Cherry Red Records Stadium thanks to Tommy Rowe’s 87th minute piledriver and Ro-Shaun Williams’ stoppage time header.

But McSheffrey’s men could and arguably should have gone ahead after playing their best football of the season so far during a goalless first half.

Instead, it was the Dons who took the initiative in the second half and looked to be on course for three points after substitute Nathan Young-Coombes struck twice from close range.

However, Rovers refused to be beaten and the introduction of some fresh legs off the bench contributed to another dramatic finish on the back of last weekend’s remarkable late comeback win over Sutton United.

McSheffrey said: "It’s obviously a good sign in terms of the spirit of the team and a never-say-die attitude but it would be nice to get ahead and control the game a bit better.

"I thought for long periods in the first half we controlled the game.

"They were always a threat on the counter – they’ve got some exceptional dribblers of the ball.

"In the second half we rode our luck a bit and they probably deserved to go ahead. They were knocking on the door and their fans were getting behind them.

"To be two down it was a bit like ‘how did that happen?’ in what was a sloppy five or ten minute period.

"But then to come back was great again. We’ve scored a couple of really good goals and we’ve had an opportunity at the end to win the game.

“We also had two or three opportunities in the second half to go ahead or get back in the game at 1-0 down.

“It was a game full of everything really. I’m delighted with the team spirit and the comeback but we’re making it hard for ourselves.